Apple Online Store goes offline

The Apple Online Store was taken down in some regions, including the US, the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Australia, France and Canada, among others.

Those in the affected regions will see an Apple logo with the words ‘Be right back’, and that the company is making changes to the Apple Store. Visitors are advised to check back again, but there seems to be no timeline on when they can do so.

The reason for the downtime is unclear, with several reasons such as changes being made, adding online store functionality, new promotional offers or the launch of a new product. Apple.com went down on June 31 and apparently came back shortly.

Once the store came back online, several details were observed, including the addition of the Apple TV 4K promo in other countries. Those who are interested can purchase an Apple TV 4K and get a $50 Apple Gift Card in the process.