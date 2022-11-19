Apple opens Apple Pacific Centre in Vancouver

A new Apple Store has opened in Vancouver, Canada, and has twice the space as the previous store.

Apple Pacific Centre is a two-story retail location, with a glass facade from floor to ceiling that allows for natural light to enter the building. A grand staircase connects the two floors together, with the first for retail and the second decorated with a video wall and Forum for Today at Apple sessions.

The retail store also has a ‘living wall’ featuring more than 140 species of native plants in the region. Workers number around 240 and speak thirty-six languages. The Cupertino-based company has commissioned Sandeep Johal, a Canadian artist in line with the Vancouver Art Gallery for the store’s video wall illustration.

Musical sessions and performances will be held by renowned artists Boslen, George Stroumboulopoulos, and Chloe Arnold. Today at Apple sessions are yet to be announced but it will be posted on the official website.