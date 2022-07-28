Apple opens Apple store with dedicated pickup section in the UK

Apple will be opening a new store in Brompton Road, London that has a dedicated pickup area on July 28.

Apple Brompton Road is unique in that it’s the first Apple Store in the UK to have a dedicated pickup area, which means customers can order on Apple.com and pick their goods at the store. The Cupertino-based company has opened locations around the globe with dedicated pickup spots, namely the Apple Myeongdong, Apple Rosenthaler, Apple The Grove and Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza, among others.

The new UK store will be opening July 28 at 4pm local time. It will have store features such as Silician ficus trees, a mirrored ceiling, a Forum area for Today at Apple sessions, terrazzo flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows at the store facade. Those interested can head to the Knightsbridge neighborhood and visit the soon-to-open store.

Apple will have 200-plus employees who can speak 45-plus languages collectively for Apple Brompton Road.