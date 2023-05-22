Apple opens generative AI engineers job posting

Apple has started a job posting for engineers with a background in generative AI.

Apple’s foray into generative AI has been fueled by the popularity and success of AI platforms such as Bard, ChatGPT, and others. The job listings have appeared since April 27 this year and a slew of new openings came up this week.

Apple has not made any mention of artificial intelligence products, although Tim Cook, Apple CEO said that AI is ‘very interesting’. It was recently reported that the Cupertino-based company banned LLM, or Large Language Models in employee use, including ChatGPT and Bard. A report claims that Apple is working on a similar product and bring it to Siri in the near future.

There are rumors that say Apple will be revealing a new large language model at this year’s WWDC, but nothing has been confirmed yet. In similar news, an official ChatGPT app has been released for iOS and Android.