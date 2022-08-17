Apple opens new education and energy initiatives in Australia

In celebration of four decades’ presence in Australia, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced several renewable energy goals, coding opportunities and grants in the region.

Apple celebrated its anniversary in Australia with a statement and a commitment to expand the work that was done. Cook mentioned that the company is proud to have a long partnership with Australia, and that they’re fortunate to have so many customers, colleagues and partners in the region.

The Cupertino-based company will be launching a new renewable energy project to meet its climate goal. Clean energy will be purchased in a Queensland wind farm and it will be used to charge customers’ devices. In the same vein, Apple will be partnering up with a wind farm in Upper Burdekin for the same purpose.

Apple revealed that it intends to extend partnership with the University of Technology Sydney and RMT University in Melbourne to introduce Develop in Swift courses.