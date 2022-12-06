Apple opens new store at American Dream Mall in New Jersey

Apple fans eagerly lined up at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey for the opening of Apple’s newest retail store on December 3. The launch was announced on November 28 and featured a special branded tote bag for shoppers.

The store, located in East Rutherford, boasts a modern design that includes space for Today at Apple sessions, a dedicated pickup section for online shoppers, and Genius Bar appointments. The tote bag given to shoppers features the rainbow-lined Apple logo that was used to promote the store’s opening.

The American Dream Mall is currently the second-largest mall in the United States, with the Mall of America holding the top spot. Footage of shoppers lining up inside the mall was shared on social media, showing the excitement surrounding the new store.

New Apple store opening. Line is insane. pic.twitter.com/ofz5uJuD45 — GregsGadgets (@GregoryMcFadden) December 3, 2022

Apple’s newest store is just one of many recent openings for the tech giant. In the past year, Apple has opened stores in New York City, Chicago, and Paris, among others. The company has also announced plans to open a new store in London next year.

Apple’s focus on retail experiences has been a key part of the company’s strategy in recent years. The company has worked to create inviting and modern spaces for customers to explore its products and services, and the new store at the American Dream Mall is no exception.

In addition to its physical retail presence, Apple has also been expanding its online offerings. The company recently launched its online store in India, making it easier for customers in the country to purchase Apple products.

Overall, the opening of Apple’s newest store at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey is another exciting development for the tech giant and its customers. The modern design and focus on customer experiences is sure to make the store a popular destination for Apple fans in the area.