Apple opens store employee positions for The Bronx

Apple has recently posted employee hiring opportunities for the upcoming opening of a new retail store The Bronx. Candidates can go to the official Apple Jobs website and apply there.

The new location will be a first in The Bronx and stands in-between Yonkers and Upper West Side in Manhattan. Apple currently has one in Staten Island, one in Queens, two in Brooklyn and seven in Manhattan.

On the Apple website jobs section users can go to Retail positions in New York and find open roles for Managers, Store Leaders and Specialists. Right now it may be the only way to apply for the Apple Store job opening due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Cupertino-based company has not revealed any other detail, other than it may occupy an 8,500 foot square space. Furthermore, the store will have new design concepts and most probably modern displays and a Today at Apple setup.