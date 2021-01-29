Apple optimistic about growth in enterprise sector

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he is very optimistic about growing in the enterprise sector. He was responding to an analyst’s question during the earnings call of the company which was held yesterday. He added that the company has been on a multi-year plan to push its products in the enterprise sector.

In the recent past, Apple began pushing the Mac as the ultimate replacement for Windows computers in the enterprise field. The company is working on grabbing a major share of the enterprise market by appealing to business customers. Mac computers are already the first choice of most professionals that care about security of their data.

M1 continues to turn heads

“We’re also pleased with the rapid adoption of the Mac employee choice program among the world’s leading businesses,” said Maestri. “With the introduction of M1-powered Macs, we’re excited to extend these experiences to an even broader range of customers and employees, especially in times of increased remote working.”

At its annual developers conference last year, Apple announced that the Mac would be transitioning from Intel to Apple Silicon. The company is using the same architecture of chips it uses to power the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch to power the Mac. As a result, the Mac has turned much stronger as the new chips are more powerful than Intel chips for the amount of power they consume.

Apple unveiled the M1 chip at its Mac event in November last year. The company also released updated versions of the MacBook Air, the 13” base MacBook Pro, and the Mac Mini powered by the M1 chip.

“If Q1 is a good proxy, there’s lots of excitement about M1-based Macs. As you know, we’re partly through the transition—we’ve got a lot more to do there. We’re in the early days of a two-year transition,” Cook said. “But we’re excited about what we see so far.”