Apple outs limited edition AirTags in Japan

Apple has released a new, limited edition AirTag for Japanese customers as part of its New Year promotion.

The two-day promotion in Japan offers customers free Apple gift cards when they purchase eligible Apple products during January 2 to 3. Also, the first 20,000 customers to buy a new iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 can get a custom-engraved, limited edition AirTag.

The corresponding amount of Apple gift cards will depend on the product. For AirPods, the 4-pack AirTag, 2nd gen Apple Pencil and both Beats Studio Buds and Flex the gift card is worth 3,000 yen, while the 27-inch iMac gives buyers a 24,000 yen gift card.

Eligible items include the Mac mini, 13 inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, Apple TV HD, Apple TV 4K, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 3 and more.