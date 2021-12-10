Apple outs new Apple configurator update

Apple has released a new version of its Apple Configurator app to allow easy device additions using an iPhone.

Apple Configurator was initially launched on macOS, but a new iOS version was released recently for the iPhone. Apple announced that T2 and Silicon Mac devices bought from third party platforms can now be added via the Apple Configurator to Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager, and as long as the machine is running macOS 12.0.1 or later.

The new app only supports Macs with Apple Silicon and the T2 chip for now, which means Intel-based machines are ineligible. This might change in future updates or iterations of the Apple Configurator app.

Apple Configurator for iOS was initially announced during the WWDC 2021 event and has recently come to fruition. Those interested can download the iPhone app today at the App Store, with a requirement that the iPhone must be running iOS 15 or later.