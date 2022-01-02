Apple outs ‘Snoopy Presents For Auld Lang Syne’ lyric video

Apple has released an accompanying lyric video of the Apple TV+ original Charlie Brown special, titled ‘Snoopy Presents For Auld Lang Syne’.

The special has been available to watch on Apple TV+, but a short video has been launched to promote the content. Excerpts of the show are shown, as well as brand new animation. Instead of plain text on a background, Apple has them animated and drawn with characters from ‘Charlie Brown’ singing along.

The short, two-minute video is now available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel. It’s worthy to note that ‘Snoopy Presents For Auld Lang Syne’ is the first original Charlie Brown special to make it to the Apple streaming platform after the Cupertino-based company’s partnership with WildBrain.

Apple TV+ is $4.99 a month and features a slew of holiday-themed shows and films, including classics such as ‘Snoopy Presents for Auld Lang Syne’ from Peanuts.