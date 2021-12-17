Apple outs Ted Lasso short, ‘The Missing Christmas Mustache’

Apple has released a Ted Lasso holiday-themed and animated short on its official Apple TV+ YouTube channel.

The video, titled ‘The Missing Christmas Mustache’ is around 5 minutes in length and features characters from the popular Apple TV+ show. The voice talents are from the cast and pays homage to classics such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’.

The short follows a stop-motion Ted Lasso who lost his mustache before a FaceTime call to his son. Ted’s friends find a solution, and in the end Ted finds the true meaning of Christmas.

‘Ted Lasso’ is an Apple original and a breakout hit, garnering significant audience views and gaining award nominations from Critics Choice TV, AFI and Golden Globe.

Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 a month and features original content, including ‘Finch’, ‘Greyhound’, ‘Swagger’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Foundation’, among others. It can be bundled with other services in Apple One packages.