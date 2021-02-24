Apple overtakes Samsung in 2020 Q4 top Smartphone maker

Apple has taken the top spot from Samsung and became the global leader in smartphones for Q4 2020.

At 2020 Q4 Apple sold 80 million iPhones as demand for 5G phones peaked. Gartner Senior Research Director Anshul Gupta mentioned that improved camera and 5G capability fueled customer demand for the new iPhone 12 models.

Apple sold 10 million more iPhones compared to Q4 2019 and enjoyed a 15% increase in market share. Samsung had 8 million less phones sold and saw an 11.8% market share decrease according to Gartner’s data.

The 15% increase led to an upgrade cycle, which resulted in the largest iPhone upgrade for Q1 of 2021. The Cupertino-based company enjoyed $65 billion in revenue for iPhone sales alone during the period.

Overall, the global market saw a 12.5 decrease in the previous year. Only Xiaomi and Apple were able to maintain or grow their share among the top 5 smartphone brands.