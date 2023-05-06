Apple paid subscriptions will soon reach one billion

Apple’s Services business will soon reach one billion paid subscriptions, according to Tim Cook.

During the company’s Q2 earnings call, the Apple CEO mentioned that its Services business has reached 975 million subscriptions across platforms iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and the App Store. In February, Cook said that the division had reached 935 million, a 35% increase from its Q4 numbers. The impressive figure is nearly twice as much as it was three years ago.

Services posted a steady rise in the second quarter and generated $20.9 billion in revenue. In comparison, the first quarter had a $19.8 billion revenue. However, the company’s Home, Accessories, and Wearables division experienced a slight decline to $8.76 billion from $8.8 billion last year.

Cook concluded in the conference call that the iPhone quarter record and Services reached an all-time high, despite the macroeconomic environment challenges. Apple also disclosed a $94.3 billion total revenue for this quarter.