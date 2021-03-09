Apple partners up with common Sense media to create Family-Friendly podcast list

Apple has released a curated ‘Kids & Family’ type podcasts that are rated family-friendly as part of its partnership with Common Sense Media, a nonprofit digital guide organization.

Apple follows up with its recent ‘must-listen’ podcasts with age-appropriate content suitable for kids. Some of the podcasts come from American Public Media, WNYC Studios and Nickelodeon, among others.

Jill Murphy, EIC of Common Sense Media says they’re excited about the new experience. The list of engaging and fun podcasts can help families choose shows their kids would like and offers a healthy alternative everyone can enjoy.

The ‘Kids & Family’ highlight is only available to the US audience for now. It will have four selections and each will have different recommended podcasts. Grouping is titled ‘Kids Know Best’ and ‘Common Sense Media Picks’.

Apple said the curated list will be updated each month and will be based from around 250K podcasts available.