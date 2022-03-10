Apple partners with Comcast to bring Apple TV+ to Xfinity

US telecoms giant Comcast recently announced that Apple TV+ will be coming to its Xfinity platform.

Starting March 7, Apple’s streaming service will be arriving across XClassTV, Xfinity Flex and Xfinity X1 set top devices via a rolling update. To gain interest, Apple will be offering free first season previews of many of its original shows, as well as the film ‘Greyhound’ starring Tom Hanks. The content should be available to watch even without a Comcast or Apple account.

In the announcement, Comcast revealed that Apple TV+ was the first app built via its global tech platform’s resources and development tools, and is compatible with Europe and the UK’s Sky Glass and Sky Q set top devices. It’s worth noting that Apple’s streaming service appeared earlier on Sky devices in December last year.

Xfinity customers can sign up for a free, 3 month trial of Apple TV+ by April 25 and unlock all available content.