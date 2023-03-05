Apple partners with Frank Water to improve India’s water systems

Apple recently joined forces with non-government group Frank Water to help with India’s hygiene, sanitation, and water.

As the Cupertino-based company looks to bolster its presence in the country, part of its effort include improving the region’s living conditions. Apple partners up with NGO Frank Water to analyze data and survey households on water use, with a decision-support process and hydrological modeling to bring forth cleaner water. The first project will be at Bengaluru’s Anekal Taluk.

In the same vein, Apple has a climate change project in the country to protect its coastal mangrove tree population. Mangrove roots serve to curb against soil erosion arising from hurricanes, monsoons, and similar disasters. The tree also absorb carbon dioxide emissions, but is in danger from logging, fishing, and farming industries. The Barefoot College of India will also be receiving help, with the rural students studying to become solar engineers for their community.