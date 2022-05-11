Apple partners with London designer on new, Limited Edition Powerbeats Pro

Beats by Dre has collaborated with Paria Farzaneh, a London designer to create a limited edition Powerbeats Pro headphones.

The Powerbeats Pro special edition model sports a dominant yellow color with streaks of purple that comes from Farzaneh’s design. The same design theme can be seen on the Powerbeats Pro case, and it will come with a special box and stickers when the package is opened.

The special edition Powerbeats Pro is available now and exclusively on the SSENSE website, which is a streetwear and designer fashion brand. The Beats by Dre x Paria Farzaneh has a retail price of $250.

Our collaboration with @pariafarzaneh is available now. Shop the special-edition Powerbeats Pro. https://t.co/MAJfmFUlML pic.twitter.com/y5mWyDLRPu — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) May 6, 2022

Apple and its Beats by Dre subsidy regularly does partnerships and collaborations to create one of a kind models. The last time Apple did a new Powerbeats Pro was in February and with the NBA. The limited edition Bluetooth headphones had a blue and red colorway set on a gray background.