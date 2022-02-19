Apple partners with NBA to launch special edition Powerbeats Pro

Apple announced a new, special edition Powerbeats Pro to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NBA.

The limited edition Powerbeats Pro features the world-famous NBA logo and colors on the shell, Beats logo and eartips. The design was a collaboration between the Cupertino-based company and Better, a gift shop in Canada. Priced at $249.99, the wireless headphones will launch to the public starting February 19.

The NBA-themed earbuds will come in gray but will have the Better logo right beside the Beats logo. The Beats logo and eartips will be color-mismatched; one will sport blue while the other one will have a red hue. It will have the same hardware specifications and features, including the H1 chip for Hey Siri, IPX4 water and sweat resistance, ear hooks and a 9-hour battery life.

Apple is still offering its base Powerbeats Pro for $179.95 in ivory, navy and black colorway options.