Apple partners with Nike on latest Apple Card promotion

Apple’s latest Apple Card promo gives users cash back on eligible purchases.

Apple is teaming up with Nike in the latest Apple Card deals, with 6% Daily Cash back instead of the usual 3%. The increased cash back bonus is available for Apple Card users until May 31. Higher cash back percentage is available for users who spend up to $500 on items.

Apple Card users can avail of the deal by making the purchase through the Nike app, in participating Nike stores in the US, and on the official Nike website. Spending $500 using Apple Pay will result in a $30 cash total. Once the purchase is made, the Daily Cash drops to a regular 3%.

Apple is also offering a new Apple Card customer promo- those who open a new account and spend at least $75 on Nike products can get $75 cash back. The promotion is only until May 31.