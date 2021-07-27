Apple partners with T-Mobile for AR Innovation program

Apple has recently partnered up with mobile network T-Mobile and hubraum to create the AR Innovation Program.

The AR Innovation Program aims to recruit developers from all over the globe and create AR apps that’s powered by Deutsche Telekom technologies, including Low Latency Edge and 5G.

The program was announced on the web by Oscar Falmer, a former AR evangelist. Applications in fields of machine learning, contextual and privacy categories, sustainability, education, retail, music, sports, gaming and communication are currently welcome.

🚨 Amazing opportunity for Apple AR Devs / Companies



Deutsche Telekom / T-Mobile is launching an Apple AR Innovation program at their accelerator @hubraum *in partnership with Apple*



🌍 This is a *worldwide* program!



👉 Apply before the 4th August → https://t.co/5FoNSY15zJ pic.twitter.com/pJkKYeu6EI — Oscar Falmer (@OscarFalmer) July 23, 2021

Apps that can be used for mass marketing are accepted, and support will be provided by Apple. Applications begin August 4 this year and will end in November.

iOS developers who are interested or already have a background on AR are welcome to apply. The form is online and can be accessed and filled out in hubraum’s official website.

In similar news, there’s no set date for release of the AR Glasses, although rumors say that it could be as early as 2022.