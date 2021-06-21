Apple Partners with Target for Apple service promo

Apple has teamed up with retail giant Target to offer Circle members free iCloud storage, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Music for 6 months.

The Circle loyalty program is updated with new Apple service perks. Those interested can sign up for free and get discounts and bonuses while shopping at Target locations.

Existing Target Circle members can claim the freebies online until June 17, 2022. Those who already have a subscription or free trial of an Apple service may not be able to claim the member exclusive freebies.

Apple TV+ offers Apple originals via the Apple TV app. Apple Arcade offers unlimited access to more than 180-plus games that are ad-free. Apple Music streams more than 75 million songs, all without ads. Recently, Apple Music gained Spatial Audio feature and a new Hi-Fi version for paying subscribers.

The Target Circle offer is only valid in the US and requires an Apple ID.