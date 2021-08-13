Apple partners with TikTok influencers to promote its products and services

Apple has recently partnered up with several notable TikTok influencers to push its apps and products, specifically the Apple Pencil and iPad.

The Cupertino-based company has enlisted the help of Olivia Rodrigo to push Procreate, an editing app, the Apple Pencil and iPad for illustrating face masks that go with her newest song release, ‘Brutal’.

Fiona Viaje and Braedon O’Brien were also tapped to show audiences how to make their own illustrated masks using the FacePaint feature in Procreate.

FacePaint is one of the latest features introduced in Procreate. It allows people to create a custom filter that’s similar to ones offered in Snapchat and TikTok.

The videos last approximately 45 seconds and makes use of the hashtag #BrutalMasks. It’s longer than the usual TikTok videos but still within the newly-extended 3 minute max time mark.

The last time Apple used TikTok to promote its products was in November and March last year, where several online personalities posted about the iPhone 12 mini and AirPods Pro.