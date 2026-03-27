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Apple Party Coming to Japan, India, Thailand, and Many More

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Party Coming to Japan, India, Thailand, and Many More

Apple has kicked off celebrations for its 50th anniversary with events being hosted worldwide with stops in Thailand, the United States, China, and South Korea. The party will continue in Mexico, Japan, India, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France.


Apple Stores in Canada, Vancouver, and Paris, France, will be hosting special sessions for Today At Apple associated with the 50th anniversary of the company. Apple is also looking to have celebrations in Japan, Mexico, and India.

Apple Party Coming to Japan, India, Thailand, and Many More

The grand finale of the event may be held at Cupertino, California, at Apple Park, but the event might be exclusive to Apple employees. The company started celebrations with an impromptu Alicia Keys concert in New York, and then Li Yuchun performed in Chengdu, China, at the Apple Taikoo Li Store, while South Korea had CORTIS, a boy band, perform at the Myeongdong Store.


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