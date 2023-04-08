Apple Patches macOS, iPadOS, and iOS Security Exploits

Apple recently launched updates for the macOS, iPadOS, and iOS to fix security issues.

macOS Ventura 13.3.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and iOS 16.4.1 was released to the public and contained several changes, including a fix on how Siri responds and an auto-unlock feature on the Mac with an Apple Watch. Apple’s webpage reflected the change with several notes about security- two releases saw the same security patch discovered by Donncha O Cearbhaill and Clement Lecigne.

Patch notes reveal the security fixes in detail for IOSurfaceAccelerator and WebKit, which is available for iPad, iPhone, and Mac computers. It’s recommended that users update their devices to the latest version in order to get protection from the vulnerabilities.

iOS and Mac users can update to the latest version by going to the Settings page, then General, and finally Software Update. iOS 16.4.1 and macOS Ventural 13.3.1 patches are available to download now.