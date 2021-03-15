Apple patents new technique to improve battery life

Apple has patented a new way to pack batteries inside its devices such as iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads. The company states that by using a metal housing, it will be able to increase the battery life by a decent margin. The tech industry has been promising new types of battery technologies that could substantially improve battery life of mobile products, however nothing major has materialized as of yet.

9To5Mac notes that Apple itself created the problem back in 2015 when it introduced a layer battery structure with the 12” MacBook. The company plans to use metal housing which will eradicate the need of having spacing between the battery and other components.

Lithium-polymer batteries are commonly used as rechargeable batteries to provide power to a variety of electronic devices, including laptop computers, tablet computers, mobile phones, personal digital assistants (PDAs), digital music players and cordless power tools. Lithium-polymer batteries can often include electrodes and electrolyte sealed in an aluminized laminated pouch. These pouch batteries can be used in space-constrained portable electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptop computer, and/or wearable devices. The sealed edges of the pouch battery can result in excess pouch material and the pouch can have a positive voltage that requires the exterior surface of the pouch to be isolated from conductive surfaces in the electronic device. To accommodate the excess pouch material and isolate the conductive surface of the pouch battery, the pouch battery needs to be smaller than the area provided in the electronic device, resulting in wasted space. This is especially important in space-constrained portable electronic devices, where space is at a premium and the devices are commonly designed to accommodate the largest batteries possible.

The problem stated above is to solved by the following solution, as stated by Apple in the patent-