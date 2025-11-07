Apple Pay

By Samantha Wiley
3% Daily Cash Back Offered by Hertz

Transactions with the Apple card that are done through the Hertz.com site or Hertz app are now qualified for a Daily Cash back of 3%. Daily Cash bonus ican be earned when you book a rental car in the United States at Hertz corporate areas through their website and app. They also offer users of the Apple Card emergency roadside services at no additional cost.


To be eligible for the benefits, Apple Card users need to go to the Offers Hub found in the Wallet App. The 3% Cash Back cannot be availed at franchise locations of Hertz, and other constraints can be seen in the fine print on the website of Apple. Hertz is also offering a loss damage waiver at a discounted price set at $16.95 daily for users of the Apple Card.

Hertz is one of many companies Apple has collaborated with to give out Apple Card Users cash back, where merchants would offer a 3% daily cash back. Other companies included are gas stations of Mobil, ChargePoint, Uber Eats, Uber, Walgreens, Ace Hardware, and more.


