3% daily cashback offered for Apple Pay in March

Apple has recently outed a promotion in March where Apple Pay users get 3% daily cashback when they use their Apple Card.

The cashback benefit applies to cashback on purchases for the Apple Card. The Cupertino-based company has increased the rewards to 3%, a notable first since the product was released.

Apple Card customers usually get 1% cashback for using the card, 2% cashback when making a purchase via Apple Pay and 3% for making a purchase on select partners and outlets. Apple has changed that to 3% regardless of where the purchase was made.

Apple outlines in the email that only select cardholders will receive the offer. For those who received the email they can avail of the promo until March 31, 2021.

Also, the maximum qualifying spend per account is set at $10,000. Once the ceiling has been reached the daily cashback reward will be defaulted to regular cashback rates.