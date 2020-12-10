Amtrak Apple Pay support goes live

Amtrak has announced that Apple Pay is now supported, which enables customers to pay for their trips on the Amtrak website and app using the digital wallet service.

In addition, new methods of payments such as PayPal and Google Pay are now supported as well. This falls in line with vouchers, gift card and credit card options.

Amtrak Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris says that purchasing Amtrak tickets is now as easy as touching a button, and the recent updates to the company’s app and website allow for enhanced convenience and flexibility as they pay and book train tickets.

Users can select Apple Pay after a route is chosen. There’s an option to have Apple Pay be set as the default payment method by going into the app’s settings page. It’s worthy to note that modifying reservations and buying tickets can be done with Apple’s mobile payment platform.