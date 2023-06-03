Apple Cash Users Can Get Free McChicken Sandwich in Latest Promo

Apple has partnered up with fast food chain Mcdonald’s to offer Apple Cash users free McChicken sandwiches when they use it to make a purchase.

iPhone and Apple Cash users can spend a minimum of $1 in Apple Cash on the McDonald’s app. The promotion is valid from now until June 7. Users earn Apple Cash through the Apple Card cashback feature or added via debit card to the iPhone. Family members and friends can also get Apple Cash sent via Messages.

Apple often partners with other brands and merchants for its Apple Card and Apple Cash promotions. These deals often change every month or so and require the user to use Apple Pay to order on the merchants’ official websites or apps.

Apple Pay is the company’s mobile payment service that allows users with an iPhone 6 and newer or an Apple Watch to make a purchase using their devices.