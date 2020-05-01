Apple gives names of four causes for users to donate using Apple Pay

Apple is now promoting Apple Pay for the users to make donations to several causes during this pandemic. Earlier Apple highlighted four major causes to which users can donate using Apple Pay.

The first of these four causes is America’s, Food Fund. It is a joint effort by Apple, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Laurene Powell Jobs. The purpose of this cause is to make sure that everyone who is needy gets food in this time of crisis and pandemic.

The second of the four causes that Apple highlights are the Frontline Responders Fund. The purpose of this cause is to work for first responders and get them the necessary medical equipment. It focuses on supplying resources such as gowns, gloves, and masks to medical professionals across the country and the globe.

Another cause that Apple highlights are the Mental Health Fund. Apple also highlights the Small Business Relief Fund which gives grants to small businesses that are affected by the crisis. This initiative helps small businesses by giving them financial support and also by giving them the tools they need to get through the crisis.

The users can now use Apple Pay to send donations to these causes.