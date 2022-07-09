Apple introduces new Promos for Apple Pay

Apple recently launched a new promotion for its Apple Pay platform from now up till July 13.

Apple Pay users received email notifications about exclusive discounts they can get when they use the payment service. Using the APPLEPAYHT as a code on checkout will give a 10 percent discount on reservations made at the HotelTonight app. Also, customers can save $2 on the next sandwich after they order on the Jimmy John’s app.

With the promo code APPLEPAY, customers can get $5 off on orders of $20 or more on Wawa, while Sonic Drive-In offers a 50% off on the next Sonic Blast order. Finally, Apple Pay users can get $4 off on four parking reservations at $4 or greater value at ParkWhiz.

Apple Pay customers often receive promotions for using the payment platform. Recently, Apple began offering 4% Daily Cash on payments made using the Apple Card through July.