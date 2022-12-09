Apple launches new Apple Pay holiday promos

A new Apple Pay holiday promo is now live for shoppers and Apple Pay users.

Apple Pay users can use the payment platform to shop at any of the twelve participating brands, including 1-800-Flowers, Apotheke, Columbia, Fair Harbor, Fender, GOAT, Hotel Tonight, InterMix, Le Creuset, Revolve, Stadium Goods, and Theory.

The promotion runs now until December 15, with qualifying purchases different for each brand or store. For instance, users can get a free set of Heritage Baking Dishes with a minimum of $250 purchase using the code ‘APPLEPAY’. With Fair Harbor, users just need to use the code ‘APPLEPAY’ and they can get a 25 percent discount on clothing and qualifying goods.

Apple Pay users can avail of the discount by making the purchase on the brand’s app or website and using the payment via their Mac, iPhone, or iPad. The full details of the promo is available to view on the official Apple Pay website.