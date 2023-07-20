Apple launches new summer Apple Pay deals

This year’s Apple Pay summer deals focus on hotels, events, and clothing.

Apple launched several exclusive deals for Apple Pay users throughout this season. Participating merchants include Sonic, Summersalt, HotelTonight, Costa, Ray-Ban, HBX, Gymboree, PacSun, Sunglass Hut, TodayTix, The Children’s Place, and Sugar & Jade, with deals ranging from $10 off on a particular spend to 30% off on select items.

Apple Pay users will need to enter the code ‘APPLEPAY’ on checkout or make a purchase on the official store app using their Apple Pay account. You can also make the purchase on the respective official websites. The full list of promotions and details are available to view on the official Apple Pay page. The summer season Apple Pay deals last until July 26.

Apple usually partners up with brands to introduce monthly promos on its Apple Pay platform. Each of the summer deals has its own usage restrictions, exclusions, and terms and conditions.