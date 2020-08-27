Apple outs Apple Pay National Park Foundation Promo

Today Apple has pledged to donate $10 to the National Park Foundation when customers use Apple Pay at a US Apple Store, via the Apple Store app or on Apple.com.

The promotional event is valid from August 24 to August 30, 2020 and will be limited to 100,000 transactions that are $10 or greater.

The National Park Foundation is the official National Park Services partner and works to protect, manage and support America’s national parks. Tim Cook, Apple CEO says Apple is excited to continue its partnership with the organization and work together to preserve US national parks in the foreseeable future.

Along with the Apple Pay promotion there’s also an upcoming Activity Challenge on August 30. Apple Watch owners can participate in the national parks-themed challenge by doing a run, walk, wheelchair workout or hike for a minimum of 1 mile.

Apple will also be releasing special national parks content through the App Store, Apple Music and Apple TV.