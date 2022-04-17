Apple outs Apple Pay promotion to coincide with Earth Day

Apple has launched a new donation promotion for its Apple Pay platform in time with Earth Day.

Earth Day is generally celebrated by the Cupertino-based company, and this year it’s no different. For 2022, Apple will be donating $1 for all user-made Apple Pay transactions in online stores and physical shops from April 14 through the 22nd.

All donations will be sent to the World Wildlife Fund for every dollar spent on Apple.com, the App Store and Apple Store locations. It’s similar to the 2017 Earth Day promotion the company ran, with proceeds going to WWF as well.

Aside from the Apple Pay promotion the company is expected to release Earth Day-related content, such as an environmental report and a new ‘Peanuts’ special which will premiere April 15.

Apple has partnered with WWF before- in 2015 and 2016 both Apple and WWF managed a 1-million acre forestland in China and $8 million dollars, respectively.