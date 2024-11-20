Apple Pay ad released by Apple

An ad for Apple Pay was released today by Apple in preparation for the holidays. The YouTube ad promotes the convenience and ease of using Apple Pay for online shopping. Apple Pay, with a card stored in it, can seamlessly be used for transactions with a TouchID or FaceID Authentication to verify if it is you who is making the transaction.

Advertisements

The ad features a lady who has an empty spot on her plate shelf and she seems to be deciding on getting a blue bull plate to add to her collection, and there is only 1 in stock left. She purchases the plate and uses Apple Pay as her method of transaction to buy the plate, with just one click on the ‘Pay’ button on her display and double click for Touch ID appearing to authenticate if it is her buying the plate. The ad then ends with the message “Pay The Apple Way” to promote using the contactless payment service.