Apple Pay added to Irish credit union current accounts

Apple Pay support has arrived for Irish credit unions, particularly for current accounts. Users can now have their Apple Wallet app pull from their debit cards when using contactless payments.

The Currentaccount.ie brand offers banking services mainly in the form of debit cards. Before the integration with Apple Pay the credit union already has Fitbit Pay and Google Pay, but now users can make purchases using their Apple Watch and iPhone.

The Irish Independent reports that another 5 credit unions have signed up for Apple Pay support through their current accounts.

Ireland saw the Apple Pay service go live in March 2017, with first support for Ulster Bank and KBC. Last year Apple’s payment system was launched for the Bank of Ireland.

Apple Pay is Apple’s contactless payment platform and was first introduced in the US. Support for it grew worldwide and is now adopted in more than 50 countries.