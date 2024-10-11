Apple Pay

Apple Pay arrives in H-E-B and Home Depot stores

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pay

The Apple Pay service is now available in-store for H-E-B and Home Depot locations in the US.

Advertisements

After resisting the payment option for so long, Home Depot has caved and is now offering Apple Pay options and similar tap-to-pay methods in US stores. It’s worth noting that Home Depot has not made any announcements about the availability of Apple Pay, and it’s not clear which locations can accept this type of payment.

Apple Pay

Home Depot posted on social media how it was ‘evaluating a number of new payment methods’ and mobile payments, although the company said that it had not made any permanent decisions during that time. H-E-B had a press release and mentioned that Apple Pay is now supported in all its locations in October. Joe V’s Smart Shop and Central Market already have Apple Pay offered in their respective stores this year. The only major retailer left that does not offer Apple Pay in the US is Walmart.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ to come as Prime Video add-on
1 Min Read
iPod
iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano enter obsolete list
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods Max is $155 Off
1 Min Read
Resident Evil 2
Resident Evil 2 will be available on Mac on December 31
1 Min Read
iPad
iPad leads tablet market in Q2
1 Min Read
Neva
‘Neva’ game to launch on Mac on October 15
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $79 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
Next iPad mini to debut in November
1 Min Read
Severance
Apple TV+ ‘Severance’ gets a Blu-Ray release
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade to have four new games in November 7
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad Wi-Fi 64GB is $129 Off
1 Min Read
Mac
Mac Pro and Mac Studio with M4 chip to debut in 2025
1 Min Read
Lost your password?