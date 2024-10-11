Apple Pay arrives in H-E-B and Home Depot stores

The Apple Pay service is now available in-store for H-E-B and Home Depot locations in the US.

After resisting the payment option for so long, Home Depot has caved and is now offering Apple Pay options and similar tap-to-pay methods in US stores. It’s worth noting that Home Depot has not made any announcements about the availability of Apple Pay, and it’s not clear which locations can accept this type of payment.

Home Depot posted on social media how it was ‘evaluating a number of new payment methods’ and mobile payments, although the company said that it had not made any permanent decisions during that time. H-E-B had a press release and mentioned that Apple Pay is now supported in all its locations in October. Joe V’s Smart Shop and Central Market already have Apple Pay offered in their respective stores this year. The only major retailer left that does not offer Apple Pay in the US is Walmart.