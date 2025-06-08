Apple Pay

Apple Pay Arrives on PlayStation Store

By Lucy Bennett
Apple Pay is now available as a payment option for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game consoles.

PS5 and PS4 console users can use iOS Apple Pay to make purchases on the digital store. The feature works when you want to buy an item in the PlayStation Store directly from the TV for the game console. The option to pay using Apple Pay will appear on checkout. The screen will show a payment code or a QR code designed by Apple. The user can then use an iPad or iPhone to scan the QR code and authenticate using biometrics.

Apple Pay joins other payment options such as credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal, in the PlayStation Store. Apple Pay offers greater security and convenience compared to a debit or credit card. Apple added support in iOS 18, which came out last year, and also works on third-party browsers such as Firefox and Chrome.

