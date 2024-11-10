Apple Pay

Apple Pay branches out to Paraguay

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pay

A blog post by Mastercard gives notice that Apple Pay has been released in Paraguay, becoming the most recent country that supports the mobile payment system. Apple Pay paves the way for completing transactions on iPhones without needing an actual, physical card. The service has been accessible in the U.S. for more than a decade, while Paraguay has only received this feature as of the first week of November.

The Mastercard announcement also states that Apple Wallet can be set up with cards provided by Itau, Banco Continental, and Ueno Bank, which can all be utilized with Apple Pay. Apple Pay availability has expanded in the past few years throughout the globe, and it became accessible in Costa Rica and Colombia in 2021, then in South Korea, Chile, and Vietnam in 2023, and is not done expanding.

Apple Pay

Apple Pay mobile payment service is likely to roll out in more countries with Apple’s plans to phase out physical wallets, turning them into virtual wallets, where users get to safely store and access their cards, ID, license, and car keys in their Apple Wallet.

