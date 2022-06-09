Apple Pay ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ service launches

Apple has officially revealed its new ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ option for Apple Pay.

‘Apple Pay Later’ allows users to split a purchase into more manageable payments. Once they avail of the buy now, pay later option, any Apple product bought using Apple Pay can be split into four equal payments over the course of six weeks.

It’s worth noting that there won’t be any additional interest charges or fees when users choose the ‘Apple Pay Later’ service.

When buying an item online, the Apple Pay user will be presented with the Pay Later option, to which details such as when the payment is due and the amount will be presented on the purchase page. Payment will be set through Apple Wallet and different services and apps.

The Cupertino-based company has also revealed a smart purchase order tracking feature, which will show buyers when their orders will arrive via the Wallet app.