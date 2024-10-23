Apple Pay

Apple Pay digital keys may be coming to car rental services

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pay

The Vice President of Apple Wallet and Apple Pay has announced new details on the future of digital keys and contactless payments on the iPhone. 

Advertisements

The mobile services by Apple launched 10 years ago in 2014 with the company celebrating its 10th anniversary last October 20th. Apple pay made the possibility to complete transactions without an actual card. During its introduction, only 3% of sellers were open to Apple Pay, but now more than 90% are accepting Apple Pay.

Apple Pay

Nowadays, Apple Pay can be utilized for various transactions and can store hotel room keys, digital ID’s and virtual car keys. Apple Pay executive Bailey sees potential in booking a car rental and getting digital keys that’ll allow you to unlock the vehicle. With multiple car companies like KIA, BMW, and Hyundai supporting Apple Car Key, there’s a high possibility that the service is likely to be offered in rental cars in the near future. 

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Music
Apple Music ‘Set List’ feature lets fans relive favorite concert acts
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $64 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro owners report random hardware restarts
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Slim
iPhone 17 Slim to have 6.6-inch screen
1 Min Read
App Store
Independent media app exits Russia App Store
1 Min Read
Apple MagSafe Charger
The Apple MagSafe Charger is $10 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
New adapter might allow iPad mini 7 fast charging
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso season 4 shown in listings
1 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro
Powerbeats Pro faces discontinued list
1 Min Read
Amazon
Amazon rolls out kindle colorsoft
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $24 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Business Connect receives new updates
1 Min Read
Lost your password?