Apple Pay digital keys may be coming to car rental services

The Vice President of Apple Wallet and Apple Pay has announced new details on the future of digital keys and contactless payments on the iPhone.

The mobile services by Apple launched 10 years ago in 2014 with the company celebrating its 10th anniversary last October 20th. Apple pay made the possibility to complete transactions without an actual card. During its introduction, only 3% of sellers were open to Apple Pay, but now more than 90% are accepting Apple Pay.

Nowadays, Apple Pay can be utilized for various transactions and can store hotel room keys, digital ID’s and virtual car keys. Apple Pay executive Bailey sees potential in booking a car rental and getting digital keys that’ll allow you to unlock the vehicle. With multiple car companies like KIA, BMW, and Hyundai supporting Apple Car Key, there’s a high possibility that the service is likely to be offered in rental cars in the near future.