Apple Pay Express Transit featured in new AR experience

Apple has released a new AR experience showing how easy it is to pay for transit fare using Apple Pay.

Apple Pay Express Transit launched in 2019 and started in the NY subway and lines 4, 5 and 6. Those who wish to try it out can go to the official Transit Express page using the Safari browser on the iPad or iPhone. Ensure there’s enough space for the AR experience.

After it’s set up, viewers will get treated to a virtual subway car that has windows, and scenery that changes. On the site are instructions on how to use the Express Transit on the Apple Watch or iPhone.

Apple says that Apple Pay is now enabled in 200-plus OMNY subway stations, with more being added in the future.

Apple Pay is a contactless form of payment using an Apple Watch or iPhone. Transactions can be completed without cash, check or cards.