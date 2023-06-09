Apple Pay Father’s Day promo goes live

Apple has partnered up with select retail brands in line for Father’s Day celebration.

The latest Apple Pay promo is here, with discounts across multiple brands for Father’s Day gift options. To avail of the deals, users must pay using Apple Pay at the official website via special codes. A 10% discount is given on Brooks Brothers items, and making a purchase at Garrett Popcorn Shops and adding the code ‘APPLEPAY’ at checkout will take $10 off on Garrett Mix Classic products.

Zeel’s is offering a 15% to 25% discount on in-home massages, while Panera Bread has an exclusive eGift Card deal when you pay via Apple Pay. Those who pay using Apple Card can get 3% Daily Cash as a bonus.

Apple Pay is a payment platform within the Apple Wallet and uses NFC technology for contactless payment. It’s available on the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad through the Wallet app.