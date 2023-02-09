Apple Pay getting ready for launch in South Korea

Apple Pay will soon launch in South Korea via a partnership with Hyundai Card.

The South Korean credit card company confirmed the move after getting regulatory approval in the region. It’s been ten years since Apple Pay was launched in the US, and is now coming to Asia. More noteworthy is the fact that South Korea is home to Samsung Pay, which is owned by a Korean firm.

Local South Korean regulators approved the payment service in line with certain conditions. Hyundai has also mentioned that it will be the first in the market to offer Apple Pay. However, an exact timeline has not been provided either by Hyundai Card or Apple.

Both parties, however, have released statements regarding the launch of Apple Pay. Apple confirmed by saying ‘we look forward to bringing Apple Pay’, while a Hyundai Card spokesperson promised ‘more details in the coming months.’

Apple Pay in Korea was to start in November last year, but was delayed by the local government needing to review it.