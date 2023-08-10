Apple Pay goes live in Chile

Apple recently announced the launch of Apple Pay in Chile.

After rumors claiming that Chile will be the next country after Vietnam to get Apple Pay, the service has gone live. The launch has been noted on the official Apple Pay support page to specify locations where it can be used. A welcome post on social media by the local banks or Apple, as well as a press release usually accompanies the event, but it’s strangely disjointed.

The country’s BCI, or Banco de Credito e Inversiones unveiled a support page of its own, saying that customers can now use Apple Pay to pay for goods and services. The translation roughly reads that Apple Pay is ‘the easy, safe, and private way to pay.’

Apple Pay is now available in more countries after launching in Chile. Apple Pay users can add supported cards on their Wallet app and pay using their Apple Watch or iPhone.