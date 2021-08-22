Apple Pay goes live in Qatar

Apple Pay has officially launched in Qatar through a partnership with Qatar National Bank. It marks the third instance where a country in the Middle East and North Africa region has gained the payment service.

In a press release, QNB announced the availability of Apple Pay and how it can carry out NFC transactions. The bank also mentioned that they developed several digital payment solutions alongside Apple Pay to provide customers with contactless payment solutions.

Qatar National Bank encompasses 31 countries and neighboring states, and is considered one of the biggest financial institutions in the Middle East. However, it seems that Apple Pay is limited to those who are living in Qatar but that could change at a later time.

QNB customers can now add credit or debit cards to their Apple Pay account and gain the respective benefits and rewards. Qatar is the third country to have Apple Pay in the MENA region, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia being the first and second in 2017 and 2019, respectively.