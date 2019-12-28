The Apple Pay new year Grubhub promo is now live

Apple has announced via email it’s New Year promotion on Apple Pay, a 20% off on deliveries using Grubhub. The duration of the event runs from today until January 1, 2020.

Grubhub promo

Those who are interested can start by ordering through the Grubhub app or website, checking out and using the Grubhub promo code ‘CELEBRATE20‘ via Apple Pay. It’s worthy to note that the deal is one-off, which means it’s limited to one per Apple Pay account.

The maximum discount you can get for Grubhub orders is $10 before fees, tips, and taxes.

Apple’s email encourages Apple Pay users to use the payment system to rent cars on Turo, get hotel accommodations on HotelTonight and grab movie tickets on Fandango. Last but not the least, the email made mention of the 6 percent cashback promo on Apple.com and Apple Store purchases using an Apple Card, which will last until December 31.