Apple Pay holiday promo goes live

The newest Apple Pay promotion has gone live just in time for the holidays.

With the caption ‘Tap into holiday savings’, Apple outlines several deals with stores for Apple Pay purchases. The discounts will be available for customers from now until December 13- one of the requirements will be using Apple Pay to make the purchase and using a promo code outlined on the official Apple Pay website.

Some of the promos include 10% off on a Theory purchase, and $25 off when you make a Columbia purchase of at least $150. On others, you will need to enter the promo code APPLEPAYHT for HotelTonight on hotel reservations, and APPLEPAY on Coyuchi for 10% off on select items. The code APPLEPAY can be used in Compartes Chocolatier, Chewy, Champion, and Banter on up to 40% off jewelry and other items.

The full details of the latest Apple Pay promo can be viewed on the official Apple Pay website.